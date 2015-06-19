FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WikiLeaks publishes more than 60,000 leaked diplomatic cables from Saudi Arabia
June 19, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

WikiLeaks publishes more than 60,000 leaked diplomatic cables from Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - WikiLeaks published on Friday more than 60,000 diplomatic cables from Saudi Arabia and said on its website it would release half a million more in the coming weeks.

The organization, which began releasing U.S. diplomatic cables in 2010, said it had obtained email communications between Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry and other countries as well as confidential reports from other Saudi ministries.

Friday marks the third anniversary of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange seeking refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden over alleged sex crimes.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin

