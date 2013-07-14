FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Yanpet says second-quarter net profit grew 3.2 percent on year
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 14, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 4 years

Saudi's Yanpet says second-quarter net profit grew 3.2 percent on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yanpet) 2290.SE said on Sunday its second-quarter net profit grew 3.2 percent on an annual basis to 671 million riyals ($179 million) due to lower financial charges, despite a fall in its sales.

The company, a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE, one of the world’s largest petrochemical companies, said gross profit had fallen by 2.1 percent in the same period.

However, while sales were lower than a year ago, they were higher than in the first quarter of this year, Yanpet said in a bourse statement.

Reporting By Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.