Saudi says Yemen kidnappers want prisoners freed

LONDON (Reuters) - A suspected militant wanted by the Saudi Arabian authorities has phoned the Saudi embassy in Yemen claiming responsibility for the kidnap of a Saudi diplomat last month and demanding the release of prisoners in Saudi jails, an official Saudi spokesman said on Tuesday.

Mishaal Mohammed Rasheed al-Shodoukhi, who was named on a list of fugitive al Qaeda militants by the Saudi authorities in 2009, demanded that the Saudi authorities should send convicted militants in Saudi prisons to Yemen, said an Interior Ministry spokesman in a statement carried by the official press agency.

Abdallah al-Khalidi, the kingdom’s deputy consul, was kidnapped in the Yemeni port of Aden on March 28 outside his residence.