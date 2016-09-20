FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Saudi plane isolated at Manila airport after false hijack alarm, incident over
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Saudi plane isolated at Manila airport after false hijack alarm, incident over

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian Airlines plane was temporarily isolated after landing at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday following a false hijack alarm, airline and airport officials said.

Passengers were taken off the aircraft and transported to the airport's main terminal while Philippines security personnel carried out checks of the plane.

Earlier, the airport's control tower received a warning that flight 872 from the Saudi city of Jeddah to Manila was "under threat", apparently triggered by someone pressing an alarm button in the cockpit.

"We instructed (the) aircraft to proceed to (the) isolated area," the airport's general manager Edmund Monreal told reporters.

"It is fortunate that upon landing ... the crew said they made a mistake. However, we can never play around with safety and security."

"It (the button) was unintentionally pushed. But the problem is it was pushed twice."

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it was investigating the incident.

"Appropriate penalties and sanctions will be imposed on the erring pilot if (the) result is indeed a human error," CAAP said.

Saudi Airlines and Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation had no immediate comment on the Philippines' statement.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Manuel Mogato in MANILA and Katie Paul in RIYADH; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.