FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banque Saudi Fransi gets nod for bonus share issue
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 6, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Banque Saudi Fransi gets nod for bonus share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), has received regulatory approval for a 3 billion riyal ($800 million) capital increase through the issuance of bonus shares, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

The bank, which last month posted its lowest quarterly net profit in at least five years on the back of higher operating expenses, plans to boost its capital to 12.1 billion riyals from 9.1 billion riyals by issuing one bonus share for every three existing shares.

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved the capital increase, which will be paid by transferring 3 billion riyals from the bank’s retained earnings to its capital, it said.

Saudi Fransi had made a net profit of 274 million riyals in the three months to December 31, a 66.1 percent slump on the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)

Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.