Saudi Telecom Q3 profit up 25 percent, misses forecast

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE (STC), the Gulf’s No.1 telecom operator, reported a 25 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Saturday, missing market expectations.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 1.95 billion riyals ($520 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with a forecast for 2.42 billion in a Reuters poll.

Saudi Telecom said the increase in net profit was because of growth in its broadband and business sector services as well as higher revenue from international operations.