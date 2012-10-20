FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom Q3 profit up 25 percent, misses forecast
October 20, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Telecom Q3 profit up 25 percent, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE (STC), the Gulf’s No.1 telecom operator, reported a 25 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Saturday, missing market expectations.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 1.95 billion riyals ($520 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with a forecast for 2.42 billion in a Reuters poll.

Saudi Telecom said the increase in net profit was because of growth in its broadband and business sector services as well as higher revenue from international operations.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dan Lalor

