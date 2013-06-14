BNP, Natixis buy-out offer for utility Saur 90-percent approved

French BNP Paribas bank logo is seen at their presentation of their 2010 annual results in Paris February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - A buy-out offer from BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Natixis (CNAT.PA) for water and waste treatment company Saur has been approved by 90 percent of its lenders, a spokesman for the lenders said on Friday.

“Ninety percent of senior and junior lenders have approved the plan,” a spokesman for lenders’ committee CoCom said.

Saur, burdened by 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of debt, is trying to negotiate a restructuring with its lenders and shareholders before June 30, after which the firm risks being put under a court-sanctioned reorganization scheme.