FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Savient Pharmaceuticals files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 15, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Savient Pharmaceuticals files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. biotech firm Savient Pharmaceuticals Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court on Monday and said it has agreed to sell most of its assets to Sloan Holdings CV for about $55 million.

The agreement with Sloan, a unit of US WorldMeds LLC, would serve as a “stalking horse” bid in a court-supervised auction of Savient’s assets, the company said in a statement.

A stalking horse bid serves as the minimum offer for the business, which could still be topped by others.

The drugmaker, which has been under pressure from its largest creditor to liquidate, said it would keep its gout drug Krystexxa commercially available in the United States.

Krystexxa, which treats chronic gout in adults who do not respond to conventional therapy, has had disappointing sales since its launch in September 2010.

Savient listed total assets of about $74 million and liabilities of $260 million as of June 30, court documents filed on Monday showed.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 47 percent this year, closed at 57 cents on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The case is In re: Savient Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 13-12680.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.