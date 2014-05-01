FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property consultant Savills to buy U.S. firm for up to $260 million
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 1, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Property consultant Savills to buy U.S. firm for up to $260 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British property consultant Savills Plc (SVS.L) said it would buy U.S.-based commercial real estate services firm Studley Inc for up to $260 million to expand in North America.

Savills said it would pay an initial consideration of up to $130 million in cash and shares. It will also issue promissory notes worth up to $130 million — with $60 million being paid a year after the deal closes and $70 million two years after that.

The FTSE-250 company said it expected to seal the deal by May 30, following which it would rebrand its U.S. arm as Savills Studley.

The United States is Savills smallest market and accounted for just under 1 percent of its 904.8 million pounds ($1.53 billion) revenue last year. The company has larger operations in the UK, Asia Pacific and across Europe.

Studley, which specializes in tenant representation, reported a pretax profit of $6 million and revenue of $233 million in 2013.

Savills said the deal would add to its underlying earnings per share in the first year.

Shares in Savills were down 2 percent at 591.3 pence at 1241 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds)

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.