Europe woes, Asia cooling measures hit Savills

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro zone debt crisis and government red tape in Asia dealt a double blow to property consultancy Savills (SVS.L) which posted a 21 percent fall in 2011 transaction profits on Thursday.

The company said underlying profit before tax for its transaction advisory arm fell to 24.2 million pounds ($38 million)in 2011 from 30.8 million pounds in the previous year, led by a dry up of commercial deal activity in continental Europe and Hong Kong.

While uncertainty over the health of Europe’s economy has hit investor appetite for riskier assets in the region, governments in Hong Kong and Singapore have been actively trying to cool down their red-hot property markets by introducing measures to curb speculation and restrict borrowing.

“At the start of 2012, it is difficult to see any improvement in continental European markets, which we anticipate will remain tough throughout the year until more certainty emerges at a macro-economic level,” Group Chief Executive Jeremy Helsby said in a statement.

Transaction revenue in continental Europe fell 14 percent to 26 million pounds, as some territories saw declines of between 10-50 percent, Savills said.

In Asia, commercial deal revenue fell by 6 percent to 80.2 million pounds. Savills said it expected transaction volumes in Hong Kong to decline further in the first half of 2012, though it expected strong growth in its mainland China business to offset this.

At 0931 GMT, shares in Savills were down 3.34 percent at 379 pence. Its shares have risen by almost 16 percent since the start of this year.

Savills, which competes globally with CBRE Group (CBG.N) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL.N) said group underlying profit before tax for 2011 rose 7 percent to 50.4 million pounds, helped by strong performances in its fund management and consultancy arms which undercut its transaction business’s losses.

Group revenue rose 7 percent to 721.5 million pounds in 2012 from 677 million pounds in the previous year. The company also proposed a total dividend of 13.5 pence per share, against 13 pence in 2010.

($1=0.6376 British pounds)