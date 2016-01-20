Saxo Bank to focus on long-term investors with BlackRock deal

A BlackRock building is seen in New York June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Online forex brokerage Saxo Bank will increase its focus on long-term investors via a deal with asset manager BlackRock after it was hit hard by the Swiss central bank’s decision to abandon an exchange rate cap on the franc last year.

Saxo Bank lost as much as $107 million due to customers losses and Chief Executive Kim Fournais said the bank would report in March its first annual loss since it was founded in 1992.

Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank said it had signed a deal with BlackRock (BLK.N), the world’s largest money manager, to use investment portfolios based on BlackRock’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The agreement will enable individual investors to create individual long-term investment portfolios managed by Saxo Bank based on BlackRock’s ETFs.

“It’s a goal for us to get more legs to stand on,” Fournais told Reuters.

A year ago, the Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring against the euro and hurting brokers and clients that were positioned incorrectly.

The bank is now increasing its focus on investors with longer perspectives rather than high-frequency foreign exchange traders.

“We know that multi asset clients are getting higher returns on their investments and it is clients that stay with us for a longer period,” Fournais said at an interview.

Investors poured $347 billion into ETFs, generally a basket of stocks, bonds or other assets, globally during 2015.

Fournais declined to give an estimate of how much money he expects the bank would attract through the deal.

Saxo Bank, whose rivals include FXCM Inc FXCM.N, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) and Monex Group (8698.T), is among the global top 10 in retail forex trading.

The bank traded $10.5 billion worth of currencies daily in 2015, down 16.4 percent from the previous year.

Together with co-founder Lars Seier Christensen, Fournais controls 51.4 percent of the shares in the unlisted bank. Indonesia’s Sinar Mas Group acquired 9.9 percent of the bank for 951 million Danish crown in August last year, valuing the bank at 9.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.40 billion).

Fournais said an initial public listing of shares was not on the agenda for now.

Rival CMC Markets said earlier in January it would float early next month on the London Stock Exchange.