Sberbank to slash dividend to support capital levels

Girls walk past vendors selling bunches of mimosa flowers near a branch of Sberbank in Stavropol March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) plans to cut its dividend payouts to 3.5 percent of its 2014 net profit to bolster capital levels that were hurt by the ruble’s devaluation, Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.

The bank would pay out 0.45 rouble per share. It previously paid out dividends worth 20 percent of its 2013 net profit.

Low oil prices, a weak rouble and Western sanctions against Moscow due to the Ukraine crisis have impacted the Russian economy, which the central bank expects to contract by 3.5 to 4 percent this year.

“This decision is due to the necessity to support our capital adequacy ratio, which came under very serious pressure from the rouble devaluation...and the resulting need to form large provisions,” Gref told a news conference.

He said the lower payout would save Sberbank 0.3 percentage point of capital adequacy ratio and vowed to return to 20 percent dividends when capitalization reached a secure level.

Barring unexpected market developments, cutting dividends and some restructuring should be enough to avoid seeking more capital from the state, the central bank or the market.

Sberbank is under Western sanctions limiting its access to international capital markets.