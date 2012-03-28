Sberbank's record 2011 profit disappoints market

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank (SBER.MM), which is preparing for a $6 billion stake sale by the government, posted record annual profits on Wednesday, although earnings fell short of market expectations.

The bank, which is Europe’s second largest by market value, could proceed with the sale later this year, with a share price of more than 100 roubles widely agreed to be the trigger.

If the share sale goes ahead it is expected to cut the government’s stake from 57.6 percent to a bare majority and would help transform the former Soviet state savings bank into a universal bank with international expansion ambitions.

Sberbank’s full-year earnings rose 74 percent to 315.9 billion roubles, the highest ever but also slightly below an average analyst forecast of 319.1 billion. The results did surpass a management forecast for 300 to 310 billion roubles.

The group, which controls nearly half of Russia’s household deposits, posted a 16.5 percent year-on-year drop in quarterly earnings after setting aside provisions to cover its growing loan book.

The government had originally hoped to sell a 7.6 percent stake Sberbank on the Russian stock market last September but this was put on ice after a slump in global equity markets.

Russia’s plan to reduce its Sberbank holding is also part of a broad strategy to cut government ownership of major businesses spanning finance, transport and natural resources.

President Dmitry Medvedev last week proposed that the government should cut its ownership of state banks further, to below 50 percent.

Sberbank’s shares fell by 1.3 percent to 96.46 roubles by 1050 GMT.

The shares, viewed as a proxy for the Russian economy, are traded in Moscow and have significantly outperformed rivals since Chief Executive German Gref took over in late 2007.

HIGHLY PROFITABLE

Sberbank remains highly profitable, with a return on equity of 28 percent, up from 20.6 percent in the previous year and much higher than many of its European rivals.

Return on equity - a key measure of core profitability - was lower in the fourth quarter, however, at 19.6 percent - the lowest since the second quarter of 2010, while Sberbank’s cost-to-income ratio grew to 46.9 percent, from 40.9 percent.

However, its cost of funding has been falling for the last several quarters and was 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Sberbank’s net interest margin -- the difference between what banks pay for deposits and reap from loans and investments -- was stable at 6.4 percent after improving in recent quarters.

The bank’s assets grew 25.6 percent, year-on-year, to 10.8 billion roubles.

Fourth-quarter net income reached 60.1 billion roubles ($2 billion), slightly below the average 63.3 billion forecast from 12 analysts polled by Reuters. The bottom line was also hit by a downward revision in the bank’s real estate portfolio.

Excluding the property revaluation - which hit Sberbank’s earnings by 11 billion roubles - the bank would have reported above-forecast earnings, Uralsib analyst Leonid Slipchenko wrote in a research report.

Sberbank increased its gross loans by 15 percent quarter-on-quarter and increased deposits by 10 percent, according to Alfa Bank analyst Jason Hurwitz.

Management was due to hold a conference call with investors later on Wednesday.