FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SBM Offshore, partners win $3.5 billion Petrobras contract
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 26, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

SBM Offshore, partners win $3.5 billion Petrobras contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk in front of the Petrobras University building in Rio de Janeiro October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - SBM Offshore (SBMO.AS) and its partners have won a $3.5 billion contract from Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) to build two oil platforms, the Dutch maritime services firm said on Tuesday.

The order is the biggest-ever for SBM Offshore and is for so-called floating, production, storage and offloading platforms (FPSOs), its main area of business.

SBM Offshore settled a long-running dispute two weeks ago over a Norwegian project that involved the production of a so-called mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), and on which SBM had to write down $1.4 billion over three years.

It is planning a rights issue of 10 percent of its share capital to cope with the write down.

SBM Offshore and its partners, including Brazil’s Queiroz Galvao Oil & Gas SA QGOG.N, will work in a joint venture to deliver two FPSOs in 2015 and 2016, SBM Offshore said in a statement.

The joint venture will manage the two platforms for 20 years, and contract finalization is expected by the second quarter of 2013, SBM Offshore said.

“The two FPSO’s represent the biggest contract ever awarded to us, underlining our unparalleled expertise and leading position in the market for large-scale tanker conversions to FPSOs,” SBM Offshore Chief Executive Bruno Chabas said.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.