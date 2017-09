AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch maritime engineering group SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS) said on Wednesday it swung to a first-half net loss of $42 million on revenue of $1.669 billion, due mainly to a one-time settlement related to Norwegian project Yme.

SBM Offshore published first-half results using a different reporting system.

It raised its full-year revenue outlook to $4.3 billion from $4.0 billion previously.