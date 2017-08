VIENNA (Reuters) - The chief executive of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment said on Friday it was fair to say that a bottom has been reached in the oil industry, pointing to rising rig counts.

"I assume that with a balance between supply and demand (next year), 2018/19 could be very exciting years for us," Gerald Grohmann told an investor conference, adding he did not expect big orders from Iran next year despite rising output there.