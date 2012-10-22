Scania slows orders fall as Brazil offsets Europe gloom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Truckmaker Scania SCVb.ST posted better than expected order bookings in the third quarter as signs of recovery in Brazil helped offset lingering weakness in Europe, its biggest market.

Analysts had expected a 14 percent fall in bookings but Scania, majority owned by German group Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said order bookings of its trucks and buses fell 10 percent in the third quarter. Its shares rose 3.3 percent by 0804 GMT.

Truck makers rely on highly cyclical demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, which has been hit by the global economic slowdown ensuing from the European sovereign debt crisis.

Scania however struck an upbeat note on Brazil, one of its top markets, where sales have been boosted by government subsidies encouraging customers to buy new, greener trucks.

By contrast, a hoped-for seasonal upturn in Europe in September failed to appear.

Industry data has showed a continued moderate market decline in Europe, Scania’s biggest market, through July and August. But the real test of the underlying strength of demand is September, when markets customarily revive after a summer lull.

Scania, which at the behest of its parent VW is in co-operation talks with rival MAN SE (MANG.DE), said European order bookings in September had continued at the same low level in many markets as during the initial months of the quarter.

“The short-term outlook is very difficult to judge and imposes stricter demands for volume flexibility and cost control,” the company said.

Operating profit at Scania fell to 1.88 billion Swedish crowns ($286 million) versus a year-ago 3.01 billion to come in below a mean forecast of 2.00 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts.

Scania, whose strong profitability has long been a source of envy in a sector dominated by heavyweights Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volvo (VOLVb.ST), said its operating margin fell to 10.5 percent, almost in line with the 10.6 percent seen by analysts.

($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns)