Scania gets record British order for 1,500 trucks
January 12, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Scania gets record British order for 1,500 trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The brand logo of Swedish truck maker Scania is seen on the bonnet of a lorry at a retailer in Ludwigsfelde outside Berlin, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scania SCVb.ST has received an order for 1,500 trucks from British transport companies Eddie Stobart (STOB.L) and A.W. Jenkinson Forest Products, the Swedish truck maker said on Sunday.

The order, Scania's biggest in Britain ever, will be filled over two years and follows a new joint-procurement agreement between Scania and the two companies, Scania said in a statement. r.reuters.com/muw85v

The trucks adhere to the new Euro 6 exhaust emission standard, which became compulsory for all new trucks in the European Union on Dec 31 2013.

Scania, majority owned by Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), received orders for 59,405 trucks in total during the first nine months of 2013.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by William Hardy

