FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scarlett Johansson to play Janet Leigh in "Making of Psycho"
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
March 5, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 6 years ago

Scarlett Johansson to play Janet Leigh in "Making of Psycho"

Brent Lang

2 Min Read

Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Goldene Kamera" (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LOS ANGELES, March 2 (TheWrap.com) - Scarlet Johansson is checking into the Bates Motel.

“The Avengers” star will play Janet Leigh in “Alfred Hitchcock and the Making of Psycho,” a spokesman for the actress confirmed to TheWrap.

In a boon to the hormonal hordes, that means that the star will be re-enacting Leigh’s famous shower scene. It also may require lathering up with chocolate syrup, which was used in the original black-and-white film to simulate blood.

Anthony Hopkins has been tapped to play Hitchcock and Helen Mirren will play the director’s wife, Alma.

The Fox Searchlight project will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the 1960 horror classic. It is based on Stephen Rebello’s book of the same name, which traced the film’s development, creation and popular reception.

Filming is expected to begin this year with Sacha Gervasi (“Anvil! The Story of Anvil”) directing a script from John McLaughlin (“Black Swan”).

In addition to playing Black Widow in next summer’s “The Avengers,” Johansson will play an alien in Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin.”

Editing By Zorianna Kit

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.