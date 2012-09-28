FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schibsted to buy back Polaris shares as option called
September 28, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Schibsted to buy back Polaris shares as option called

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian media group Schibsted SBST.OL will increase its stake in Polaris Media (POLME.OL) after an investor plans to exercise an option to sell back its stake, the company said on Friday.

Franklin Enterprises will sell its 7.5 percent stake in Polaris Media back to Schibsted at a price of NOK 24.55 per share, the option’s strike price adjusted for dividends, the firm said in a statement.

After the transaction, Schibsted will own 14.6 percent of Polaris.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

