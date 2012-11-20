FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reckitt says looks forward to clinching Schiff takeover
November 20, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Reckitt says looks forward to clinching Schiff takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) said on Tuesday it looked forward to clinching a deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition SHF.N after rival bidder Bayer (BAYGn.DE) announced it would not increase its offer.

Reckitt last week trumped Bayer’s $1.2 billion agreed deal to buy Schiff with a higher offer of $1.4 billion.

“Our original tender offer still stands and we look forward to reaching an agreement,” a spokeswoman for the UK consumer goods group said. “We are in communication with them (Schiff),” she added, while declining to go into further details.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Andrew Callus

