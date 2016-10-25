Schindler third-quarter orders beat consensus, raises FY profit outlook

The company's logo is seen at Swiss elevator maker Schindler's components factory in the town of Ebikon Switzerland May 31, 2016.

(Reuters) - Elevator and escalator maker Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.S) reported better than expected order growth in the third-quarter as poor demand from China was offset by better performance in the Americas region.

Orders grew 8.7 percent to 2.59 billion Swiss francs for the July-September period, beating Reuters Poll expectations of 2.45 billion Swiss francs.

Sales rose 4.3 percent to 2.41 billion francs, but came in slightly below the poll average of 2.42 billion francs.

Schindler nudged up its full-year net outlook to 780-830 million Swiss francs as a result of one-off effects including the sale of operations in Japan.

"Schindler continues to expect that the global elevator and escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due primarily to weakening markets in China and Latin America," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.