FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Schindler third-quarter orders beat consensus, raises FY profit outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

Schindler third-quarter orders beat consensus, raises FY profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company's logo is seen at Swiss elevator maker Schindler's components factory in the town of Ebikon Switzerland May 31, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Elevator and escalator maker Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.S) reported better than expected order growth in the third-quarter as poor demand from China was offset by better performance in the Americas region.

Orders grew 8.7 percent to 2.59 billion Swiss francs for the July-September period, beating Reuters Poll expectations of 2.45 billion Swiss francs.

Sales rose 4.3 percent to 2.41 billion francs, but came in slightly below the poll average of 2.42 billion francs.

Schindler nudged up its full-year net outlook to 780-830 million Swiss francs as a result of one-off effects including the sale of operations in Japan.

"Schindler continues to expect that the global elevator and escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due primarily to weakening markets in China and Latin America," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.