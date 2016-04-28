FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schindler screening Chinese candidates for M&A 'carefully': CEO
April 28, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Schindler screening Chinese candidates for M&A 'carefully': CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss elevator maker Schindler (SCHP.S) is screening acquisition candidates in China “very carefully” and remains open to consolidation in the world’s largest market for lifts.

“It’s definitely something we have on our radar,” Chief Executive Thomas Oetterli said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

Its balance sheet -- it has more than 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.07 billion) in cash and cash equivalents -- gives it the wherewithal to buy rivals when opportunities arise, he said.

Analysts suggested potential domestic targets include China’s Canny Elevator (002367.SZ), though Oetterli said the company was not naming candidates.

Pressure on equipment makers is intensifying as China’s market for new lifts is set to contract as much as 8 percent this year, Schindler said, putting intense pressure on prices and increasing the incentive for companies to seek out partners.

Schindler, which reported first-quarter orders that missed analyst expectations, said it expects to boost unit sales in China this year, even as the market contracts.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

