Schindler still considering rules change to avert Sika "disaster"

ZURICH (Reuters) - Schindler (SCHN.S) Chairman Alfred N. Schindler said Friday he is still considering internal rules changes to protect minority shareholders from a “disaster” akin to the fight plaguing Sika Holding AG SIK.VX amid a proposed takeover by France’s Saint Gobain. (SGOB.PA)

In a call with reporters and analysts, Schindler said he still favors a bylaws update to require mandatory offers from those holding at least half of Schindler’s share capital.

His proposal for such an “opting-in” clause last year was rejected by Swiss takeover regulators, a move that Schindler said leaves him “still stunned that we were shot down midair.”‍​