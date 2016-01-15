FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schindler still considering rules change to avert Sika "disaster"
January 15, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Schindler still considering rules change to avert Sika "disaster"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Schindler (SCHN.S) Chairman Alfred N. Schindler said Friday he is still considering internal rules changes to protect minority shareholders from a “disaster” akin to the fight plaguing Sika Holding AG SIK.VX amid a proposed takeover by France’s Saint Gobain. (SGOB.PA)

In a call with reporters and analysts, Schindler said he still favors a bylaws update to require mandatory offers from those holding at least half of Schindler’s share capital.

His proposal for such an “opting-in” clause last year was rejected by Swiss takeover regulators, a move that Schindler said leaves him “still stunned that we were shot down midair.”‍​

Reporting by John Miller

