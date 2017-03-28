FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schlumberger says bought stake in rig firm Borr Drilling
March 28, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 5 months ago

Schlumberger says bought stake in rig firm Borr Drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015.Richard Carson

OSLO (Reuters) - Schlumberger (SLB.N), the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling BORR.NFF.

The investment was made through a newly created venture fund, which has the ultimate goal of securing more activity for Schlumberger, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.

He did not disclose the size of the investment and the company was not immediately available for comment.

Norwegian financial daily Finansavisen reported on Tuesday that Schlumberger had taken a 20 percent stake in Borr through a $220 million investment.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

