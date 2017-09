Helge Lund attends a news conference during the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative summit in Paris, France, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

OSLO (Reuters) - Helge Lund, the former CEO of energy companies Statoil and BG, has become a director of oil services firm Schlumberger, the company said on Thursday.

Schlumberger denied a Wall Street Journal report that Lund had been appointed the chief executive of the company.

“Paal Kibsgaard remains the chief executive,” a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters, adding that Lund had been appointed as a director.