The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Investment in exploration and production will have to start increasing soon to help balance the global oil market, Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard told a conference in Dubai on Monday.

The medium- to long-term oil environment will remain subject to periods of volatility and the industry may see fewer and larger service operators in the future, the oilfield services company boss said.