Schlumberger profit surges, helped by Middle East & Asia

(Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N), the world’s largest oilfield services company, posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday as robust international activity offset stiff competition in North America.

Fracking, drilling seismic studies and other lucrative services for oil producers across most of the Middle East, Asia and Latin America helped the company’s profit top analysts’ estimates for the ninth straight quarter.

Intense competition with Halliburton Co (HAL.N) and Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N for work in North America’s vast shale fields, though, combined with weak natural gas prices, eroded regional results. Without strong sales from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, North American revenue would have dipped.

“In the United States, we see no change in fundamentals, with any meaningful recovery in dry gas drilling activity some way out in the future,” Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.

Schlumberger has the lowest exposure to North America among the big four oilfield service providers. International markets brought in about two-thirds of Schlumberger’s 2013 revenue of $45.27 billion.

Middle Eastern revenue jumped 5 percent in the quarter, helped by activity in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but a temporary shutdown of operations in southern Iraq in November, following a protest, slightly dented fourth-quarter results, the company said.

Schlumberger suspended activity in Iraq in November after dozens of Shi‘ite Muslim workers and tribesmen, accusing a foreign security adviser of insulting their religion, stormed the Schlumberger camp in North Rumaila and wrecked offices.

Seasonal slowdowns in North America, the North Sea, Russia and China also weighed on results.

The company expects oil producers’ exploration and production spending, the lion’s share of its business, to increase this year for international markets and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Barclays (BARC.L) expects oil and gas companies to spend about $723 billion on exploration and production this year, an increase of 6.1 percent from 2013, according to report released last month.

Schlumberger’s net income rose to $1.66 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit from continuing operations was $1.35 per share.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $11.91 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

Baker Hughes and Halliburton are scheduled to report their fourth-quarter results on January 21.

Baker Hughes, considered the smallest of the “big three” oil service providers, earlier this month estimated a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, citing the suspension of its operations in Iraq.

Schlumberger shares rose 1.1 percent to $89.53 in premarket trading on Friday.

Schlumberger shares have risen 21 percent in the past year, compared with a 17 percent rise in the Philadelphia oil service index .OSX.