FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schneider says in talks to sell sensors unit CST
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 10, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Schneider says in talks to sell sensors unit CST

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) confirmed on Monday it was in talks with potential buyers for its sensors unit CST, following a newspaper report saying it could reap up to $900 million from a deal.

According to French daily Les Echos, Schneider is in exclusive talks with funds Carlyle and PAI Partners over a sale in which it would retain a 30 percent stake in the unit.

“I can confirm that Schneider is in talks with potential buyers,” a company spokesman said, declining to give more details.

Nobody could immediately be reached for comment at Carlyle and PAI Partners.

Reporting by Natalie Huet and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.