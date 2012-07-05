Exclusive: Schneider Electric revives sensors unit sale: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French engineering company Schneider Electric SA (SCHN.PA) is moving ahead with the sale of its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, which had been postponed last year amid financing market turmoil, according to people familiar with the matter.

Schneider has received initial round bids for its Custom Sensors & Technologies unit, which could be valued at about 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) and has attracted interest mostly from private equity firms, the sources said.

The deal’s resurrection underscores the eagerness of some European companies to tap a recovering U.S. market for mergers and acquisitions, either to expand their businesses through acquisitions or refocus their strategy and raise cash by divesting U.S. assets.

It could also embolden other companies or private equity firms to bring back deals put on hold during last year’s financial market meltdown, triggered by Europe’s worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Private equity-backed acquisitions fell 19 percent to $113.7 billion in the first half of 2012 and accounted for roughly one- tenth of overall deal volume, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Schneider hired JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to sell the Moorpark, California-based unit last year and initially planned to start an auction around last August, sources told Reuters at that time. But the process was delayed as volatile financing markets made it harder and more expensive for private equity buyers to complete deals, the sources said.

With financing for leveraged buyouts are more readily available this year, the unit has gone on the auction block, according to the sources. A Schneider spokesman in Paris declined to comment.

The subsidiary makes sensors for the automotive, aeronautics, transportation, energy and infrastructure industries. The business has about 4,700 employees worldwide and posted 2011 sales of $660 million, according to the company’s website.

While buyout firms are seen as the more likely buyers of the Schneider business, it could also be of interest to industry rivals such as TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL.N) or Amphenol Corp (APH.N), one source said.