Schnitzer sees Q2 profit below estimates

(Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN.O) forecast a second-quarter profit much below analysts’ expectations, as customer demand slows down and prices fall.

The company, which manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, expects earnings of 28 cents a share to 35 cents a share for the quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 55 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 32 percent in last year, closed at $41.98 on Friday on the Nasdaq.