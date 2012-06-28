Schnitzer's profit falls on lower prices at largest unit

The Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Headquarters is seen in Portland, Oregon, October 7, 2005. REUTERS/Richard Clement

(Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN.O), which makes recycled ferrous metal products, reported a 66 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by lower selling prices at its largest segment and high raw material costs.

Third-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell to $11 million, or 40 cents per share, from $33 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Schnitzer Steel, whose peers include Steel Dynamics (STLD.O), AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) and U.S. Steel (X.N), said revenue fell 10 percent to $880 million.

Sales at the company’s metal recycling business, the largest contributor to revenue, slipped 11 percent, as average selling prices fell 4 percent.

Schnitzer had warned earlier in May that higher costs would pressure its third quarter margins.

Shares of the company closed at $24.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.