FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scholastic profit rises on "Hunger Games" sales
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2012 / 11:09 AM / in 5 years

Scholastic profit rises on "Hunger Games" sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Children’s books publisher Scholastic Corp (SCHL.O) reported higher quarterly results, helped by strong sales of its popular “Hunger Games” trilogy.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $60.4 million, or $1.86 a share for the fourth quarter, from $26.3 million, or 83 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which is also the U.S. publisher of the Harry Potter series, rose 24 percent to $678.5 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.