FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schroders in talks for stake in India's Axis AMC: report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 6 years

Schroders in talks for stake in India's Axis AMC: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Schroders Plc (SDR.L) is in talks to acquire an almost 30 percent stake in India’s Axis Asset Management in a deal worth around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

A senior management team from the London-listed company, which manages assets worth around $290 billion, will visit Mumbai next week to finalize the deal with the mutual fund founded by Axis Bank (AXBK.NS), the Business Standard reported.

A spokesman for Axis or Schroders could not be reached by Reuters.

The acquisition would allow Schroders to sell its products in India, and grant Axis access to the London-listed company’s global network.

Schroders had applied to Indian regulators for permission to set up a mutual fund business and received a license last year, the Economic Times said.

($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.