Fund firm Schroders' client flows stay positive

LONDON (Reuters) - Blue chip investment manager Schroders (SDR.L) said an injection of institutional money kept its net inflows for 2011 positive against a backdrop of wobbly markets as it announced a boardroom shakeup that sees its head of investment step aside.

In full year earnings for 2011 released on Thursday, Schroders said total net inflows were 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) with a 6.8 billion pounds net gain in institutional money outpacing a net outflow of 3.8 billion pounds of retail client money.

The group also announced Chief Investment Officer Alan Brown will step down from his post and from the board, remaining at the firm as a senior adviser.

Schroders will not appoint a new CIO and four divisional investment heads, covering equities, fixed income, multi assets and emerging market debt, will in future report directly to the CEO, Chief Executive Michael Dobson said.

The total net new business numbers for the year are considerably lower than the 27 billion pounds added the previous year, meanwhile, as volatile markets send many retail clients heading for the exits.

Tough market conditions put downward pressure on assets and the firm ended the year with 187.3 billion pounds under management, down from 196.7 billion a year earlier.

However, Dobson said in an interview after the results that confidence among retail investors is returning.

Flows for the intermediary business, selling to retail investors, were positive for the first two months of 2012, including in Europe which accounted for most of the outflows last year.

Analysts welcomed news new business has made a robust start to the year.

“In the outlook statement, Schroders highlights retail demand recovering somewhat and turning into positive flow territory in both retail and institutional. This is a slightly more upbeat statement compared to peers,” said UBS analysts in a note to clients.

Rivals Henderson HGGH.L and Jupiter (JUP.L) both said in recent earnings statements that retail clients are not being tempted back in large numbers into funds by a rally in equity markets.

Sentiment remains fragile, however, and the coming year is likely to remain volatile, Dobson added.

“I‘m sure investor demand will come and go depending on how markets are performing and depending on the news coming out of Europe in particular,” he said.

The group’s pretax profit of 407.3 million pounds beat industry expectations of just under 400 million pounds, largely on account of strong revenues in its asset management division.

Schroders shares were trading a quarter of a percent lower at 0930 GMT at 1,557 pence, while the blue chip FTSE index .FTSE was up 1 percent.

Dobson said the firm intends to invest in further expansion into developing markets and will recruit more talent having added 180 people to the headcount during 2011.

“Our entire focus is on organic investments, not acquisitions,” he said.

Other board changes announced on Thursday include the appointment of a new chairman Andrew Beeson, currently an independent director, to succeed Michael Miles who has held the post since 2003.

($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)