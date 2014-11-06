Fund manager Schroders' profits buoyed by investment surge

LONDON (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders reported a better than expected 18 percent rise in third-quarter profits on Thursday as a surge in net inflows took assets under management to a record high of 276 billion pounds ($441 billion).

The money manager said it took in 2.2 billion pounds ($3.52 billion) in the three months to end-September, boosting its total net inflow for the year to date to 7 billion pounds.

Assets under management (AUM) were up by 19.5 billion pounds from a year ago.

This boosted the firm’s profit before tax and exceptional items to 142.9 million pounds for the quarter, up 18 percent on a year ago and ahead of the consensus of analysts’ estimates of 131 million pounds, according to data from J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Pretax profit for the nine months to end of September amounted to 404.4 million pounds.

Both the assets under management and net inflow results were ahead of the consensus of analysts’ forecasts, of 273 billion pounds and 1.5 billion pounds respectively.

“Intermediary net inflows of 1.3 billion pounds were significantly ahead of consensus which bodes well for margin mix going forward,” J.P. Morgan Cazenove analysts Gurjit Kambo and Edward Morris said in a research note.

Schroders shares were down 0.12 percent at 2,447 pence by 0913 GMT, when the FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent.

Schroders also said in a statement that it has a significant pipeline of new business.

“(We) have continued to generate net inflows across all channels in October, despite market volatility,” Chief Executive Michael Dobson said.

“Inflows in intermediary have been strong in continental Europe and Asia-Pacific, particularly in income products across a number of different asset classes,” he said.