FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Schroder Investment boosts U.S. credit team with three hires
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 22, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Schroder Investment boosts U.S. credit team with three hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Schroder Investment Management North America Inc, a subsidiary of Schroders Plc, named David Knutson head of credit research, Americas.

The firm also appointed Eric Skelton to the role of U.S. credit trader for U.S. investment grade credit and Chris Eger portfolio manager, U.S. credit.

Knutson joins from Legal and General Investment Management America, where he had been a senior analyst in fixed income research for 10 years.

Skelton was mostly recently a credit trader with Achievement Asset Management, while Eger joins from J.P. Morgan Chase, where he was executive director – credit trader, investment grade domestic and yankee banks.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.