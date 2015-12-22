FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gray Television to sell two stations to win approval for Schurz buy
December 22, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Gray Television to sell two stations to win approval for Schurz buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Atlanta-basaed Gray Television Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Schurz Communications, Inc on condition that it sells two television stations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The stations to be sold are WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana, and KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas, the department said.

“Combining these stations under common ownership would have made it more costly for advertisers to communicate with consumers. The antitrust laws render those transactions unlawful,” Assistant Attorney Bill Baer of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in a statement.

Gray announced in September that it would buy Schurz for $442.5 million. The proposed transaction must also receive approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

The company said on Tuesday that it expected to close the deal in the first quarter of 2016.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
