Schwab to hold off enforcing class action waivers

(Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp plans to wait until the end of a disciplinary proceeding before enforcing a change in its customer agreement requiring investors to give up class action rights, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The San Francisco-based brokerage was named in a disciplinary proceeding by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in February for adding a provision to its customer agreements that precludes starting or joining class action lawsuits against the brokerage.

But the brokerage has not tried to enforce the provision and “does not have plans to enforce the waiver until the FINRA matter is resolved,” Charles Schwab spokeswoman Sarah Bulgatz said via email.

Schwab’s stance clarifies uncertainty about whether it would take legal action against customers who join class action suits while FINRA - Wall Street’s own watchdog - is challenging a provision Schwab added to more than 6.8 million customer agreements in October.

FINRA alleges the requirement violates its arbitration rules.

Schwab’s agreement also bars investors from participating in securities arbitration cases as part of a group of investors.

A federal court judge threw out a lawsuit last Friday that Schwab had filed against FINRA in response to its enforcement complaint, seeking to stop the disciplinary proceeding.

The company, however, is still using the language in its customer agreements while FINRA’s disciplinary action is pending. FINRA’s enforcement unit can seek to temporarily bar certain practices when a disciplinary case is pending, but only in extreme situations, such as theft of customer funds and unauthorized trading, according to FINRA rules.

FINRA’s proceeding can take anywhere from months to several years, depending on the number of appeals involved.

Enforcing the class action waiver against customers would typically require the brokerage to go to court after investors filed or joined class action suits and argue they are not allowed to participate, said William Jacobson, a professor at Cornell Law School’s Securities Law Clinic in Ithaca New York.

Trying to enforce the agreements while FINRA’s disciplinary proceeding is pending would place Schwab at greater risk of potential sanctions, since FINRA has already notified the firm of what it perceives as a violation, he added.