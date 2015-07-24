FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schwab to double salesforce as targets high end of mass market
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 24, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Schwab to double salesforce as targets high end of mass market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp plans to build its retail branch network so it can sell financial services to the so-called mass affluent market and wealthier investors who are not currently being solicited for business, company executives said Friday.

The San Francisco-based financial services firm wants to more than double its consultant salesforce to more than 3,000 from about 1,200 currently and expand to more than 500 branches in mid-sized and large cities from about 325 today, Terri Kallsen, head of its retail client business said.

“We need more feet on the street,” said Kallsen.

Mass affluent refers to investors at the low end of broker-dealers’ traditional customer base, with about $50,000 to $250,000 to invest.

The expansion will likely occur over ten years, Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said at its quarterly meeting with analysts.

If interest rates rise and business thrives, Kallsen said she expected to hire 300 to 400 advisers a year. In addition, the company has begun hiring sales associates so brokers have more time to deepen their relationships with clients and to solicit prospects.

Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Richard Chang and Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.