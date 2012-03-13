FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SciClone Q4 beats estimates, sees strong 2012
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 13, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 6 years ago

SciClone Q4 beats estimates, sees strong 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc (SCLN.O) posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a widened product portfolio boosted by its NovaMed acquisition, and growth in sales of its key drug Zadaxin.

For 2012, the company forecast adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents to 78 cents, on revenue of $165 million to $170 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $168 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income was $12.4 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $3.8 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents a share.

Total revenue rose 75 percent to $41.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 12 cents a share, on revenue of $40.4 million.

Foster City, California-based SciClone’s shares were up 9 percent at $5.71 in aftermarket trade. They had closed at $5.24 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.