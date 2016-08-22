FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ark-shaped museum to show evolutionary crossroads in Israel
#Lifestyle
August 22, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Ark-shaped museum to show evolutionary crossroads in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Laibale Friedman, a collection manager at Tel Aviv University carries a specimen display box at a laboratory whose collection will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016.Nir Elias

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Legions of insects, sea creatures and ancient fossils are lining up in a new museum shaped liked a giant Noah's Ark, telling the story of a crucial evolutionary byway across Israel.

Experts say all humans and other animals had to pass through Israel on their first journey out of Africa into Europe and Asia.

Around five million specimens will go on show from next year in the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, based on Tel Aviv University campus and named after its main backer, U.S. financier Michael Steinhardt.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens

