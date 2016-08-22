Ark-shaped museum to show evolutionary crossroads in Israel

Laibale Friedman, a collection manager at Tel Aviv University carries a specimen display box at a laboratory whose collection will be housed at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, a new Israeli natural history museum set to open next year in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2016.

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Legions of insects, sea creatures and ancient fossils are lining up in a new museum shaped liked a giant Noah's Ark, telling the story of a crucial evolutionary byway across Israel.

Experts say all humans and other animals had to pass through Israel on their first journey out of Africa into Europe and Asia.

Around five million specimens will go on show from next year in the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, based on Tel Aviv University campus and named after its main backer, U.S. financier Michael Steinhardt.