Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub, multiple casualties: BBC
November 29, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub, multiple casualties: BBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A helicopter crashed into a pub in Glasgow on Friday, causing multiple injuries, the BBC reported on its website.

BBC News quoted Member of Parliament Jim Murphy as saying: “It’s a well established Glasgow pub. It’s a horrible, horrible scene, but well done to the folk who were here. Everyone formed a chain of people from inside the pub to outside, and the fire brigade and everyone were here very quickly.”

The BBC named the pub as the Clutha Vaults in Stockwell Street.

Murphy, a Labour frontbench MP who was in the area at the time, said members of the public formed a human chain to help get people out of the building.

Describing the aftermath of the incident as a “horrible scene”, he said dozens of fire officers as well as police were in the area.

“It seems like a helicopter crashed into the roof of this very busy pub. I was passing and just got out of my car to try to help people.”

He added: “What I saw was a pile of people clambering out of the pub, dust everywhere. People were covered in multiple injuries.”

Americas Desk, Washington

