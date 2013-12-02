FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Death tolls rises to nine in Scotland helicopter crash
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2013 / 7:38 AM / 4 years ago

Death tolls rises to nine in Scotland helicopter crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people killed after a helicopter crashed into a pub in Scotland’s biggest city Glasgow rose to nine, police said on Monday.

Officers continue to sift through the wreckage at the site where a police helicopter crashed into the roof of a packed pub on Friday, trapping many inside in choking dust and debris.

Deputy Chief Constable Rose Fitzpatrick said in comments posted on the Police Scotland Facebook page that the toll had increased.

“Sadly I can also confirm the discovery of a further body within the site,” she said. “This takes to nine the total number of people who died on Friday night.”

Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.