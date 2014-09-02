UK government says confident of argument against Scottish independence despite poll

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has “a real confidence” in its argument in favor of Scotland staying part of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said on Tuesday, brushing off a poll showing a rise in support for Scottish independence.

After months of opinion polls showing Scots nationalists are heading for defeat in the Sept. 18 referendum, a YouGov poll on Tuesday showed the anti-independence camp’s lead had shrunk to 6 percentage points from 22 a month ago.

“The only poll that counts is the referendum itself,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters.

“There isn’t a change in the approach that the government has been and will be taking, which is in summary a real confidence in the argument that the government and others are making.”