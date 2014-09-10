British PM Cameron tells Scots he would be heartbroken if UK torn apart

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that he would be heartbroken if Scots vote in next week’s referendum on independence to tear apart the family of the nations of the United Kingdom.

Cameron, speaking at the Scottish Widows building in Edinburgh, also cautioned that a currency union with an independent Scotland would not work and that if Scots did vote for secession, Britain would not share the pound.

“I would be heartbroken if this family of nations ... was torn apart,” Cameron said, adding that a vote on independence went far beyond dissatisfaction with the present Conservative government.

“I think people can feel it is a bit like a general election - that you make a decision and five years later you can make another decision if you are fed up with the effing Tories, give them a kick and then maybe we’ll think again. This is totally different to a general election: This a decision about not the next five years but a decision about the next century.”