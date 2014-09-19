FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's De Gucht admits feared Scots 'cataclysm' for Europe
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

EU's De Gucht admits feared Scots 'cataclysm' for Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Scottish independence would have been “cataclysmic” for Europe, spurring separatism elsewhere and creating an “ungovernable” continent of rival nationalisms, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

In one of the first comments from a European commissioner following a referendum on which the EU executive had observed a scrupulously neutral stance in public, trade chief Karel De Gucht told Belgium’s VRT radio he had feared a Yes vote.

“If it had happened in Scotland, I think it would have been a political landslide on the scale of the break-up of the Soviet Union,” said De Gucht, a Belgian liberal who does not support demands from some of his fellow Flemings for their own state.

“It would have been cataclysmic for Europe. That was what I feared,” he added.

”A Europe driven by self-determination of peoples ... is ungovernable because you’d have dozens of entities but areas of policy for which you need unanimity or a very large majority.

“Moreover it’s about countries, or parts of former countries, that would behave in a very nationalistic way.”

The president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, whose team will step down at the end of October, is expected to give a formal reaction to the Scottish vote later on Friday.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.