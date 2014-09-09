FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish flag to fly above UK PM's office ahead of independence vote
#World News
September 9, 2014 / 1:37 PM / 3 years ago

Scottish flag to fly above UK PM's office ahead of independence vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The blue and white Scottish flag will be flown above British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Downing Street office in the run-up to next week’s referendum on independence, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Britain’s main political parties have scrambled to shore up the 307-year union with England after an opinion poll showed a surge in support for Scottish independence.

Earlier on Tuesday, opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband called on people across the United Kingdom to fly the flag - with its white diagonal saltire cross on a blue background - as a gesture of unity with the Scots.

“The saltire will be raised over Number 10 and will continue to fly there through until the end of the referendum period and you can expect other Whitehall departments to do that,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters.

Last year, pro-independence Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond came under criticism for holding up the Scottish saltire behind Cameron’s head at Wimbledon as the crowd celebrated tennis player Andy Murray’s historic victory.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

