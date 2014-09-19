FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish nationalist chief says fell narrowly short
#World News
September 19, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Scottish nationalist chief says fell narrowly short

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Perth, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - A leader of Scotland’s independence campaign effectively conceded defeat on Friday after a historic referendum.

“Like thousands of others across the country I’ve put my heart and soul into this campaign and there is a real sense of disappointment that we’ve fallen narrowly short of securing a yes vote,” Nicola Sturgeon, deputy leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, told BBC Television.

With most regional results now declared, a Reuters calculations put support for staying in the United Kingdom at 54 percent. A final declaration is expected in the next hour or two.

Writing by Mike Peacock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
