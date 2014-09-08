FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO partners raised concerns about Scottish independence: Cameron
#World News
September 8, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

NATO partners raised concerns about Scottish independence: Cameron

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Downing Street, following a COBR meeting, in central London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday a number of NATO partners had used last week’s summit of the alliance in Wales to raise concerns about Scotland’s Sept. 18 vote on independence.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament if he had discussed the implication of potential Scottish secession on both the defense of the United Kingdom and of NATO, Cameron said: “Of course a number of people raised their concerns about the referendum.”

“The overwhelming view of people who wish our country well is to say of course it is a decision for the people in Scotland but they hope we stay together,” Cameron told parliament.

Britain has four submarines carrying Trident nuclear warheads operating out of the Faslane naval base in Scotland. The pro-independence Scottish National Party wants nuclear weapons removed from an independent Scotland at the earliest opportunity.

Independence campaigners want Scotland to seek NATO membership as a non-nuclear state if it breaks away from the rest of the United Kingdom, ending a 307-year tie to England.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
